Orioles star Colton Cowser gets love from Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend after injury
By Josh Sanchez
Baltimore Orioles star Colton Cowser was placed on the 10-day injury reserve list to start April after suffering a fracture in his left thumb during a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend.
Cowser is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks, according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.
Following the news, Cowser's girlfriend, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Claire Wolford, shared a message of support on social media along with a series of photos.
"Always so proud of you," Wolford wrote with an orange heart emoji on Instagram.
This season, the left fielder had a batting average of .125 with one home run and one RBI, along with a .535 OPS.
"It’s a big loss. It’s not going to be the last injury we have this season," Hyde told the media regarding Cowser's injury, per MLB. "We’re going to have things pop up. It’s why you create depth, and it gives other guys opportunities. But it’s a blow because Colton’s a really good player.”
We wish Cowser a full and speedy recovery.
While Cowser will remain sidelined, the Orioles return to action on Tuesday night when they host the struggling Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET on MLB.tv.
