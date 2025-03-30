Jose Altuve's wife Nina has sweet note as Astros star receiving Silver Slugger award
By Josh Sanchez
The Houston Astros made some lineup changes for MLB Opening Day that had longtime second baseman Jose Altuve move to left field. While a new season is underway, Saturday celebrated one of Altuve's accomplishments from the 2024 season.
Altuve was presented with his Silver Slugger Award trophy on Saturday before the Astros went on to beat the New York Mets, 2-1.
Last season, Altuve recorded a .295 batting average, 185 hits, 65 RBIs, and 20 home runs.
MORE: New York Yankees' custom bats raise eyebrows after 20-9 win over Brewers
After receiving his physical award, Altuve's wife Nina took to social media to share her appreciate for her husband's honor along with a sweet message the Astros star.
"The grace of God (La gracia de Dios)," she wrote along with a heart emoji.
MORE: Dodgers' 2024 World Series rings hidden details include tribute to legend
She followed that up with another screengrab and teary-eyed emoji writing, "The girls' father (El padre de las niñas)."
Nina and Jose are reportedly childhood sweethearts who met in their hometown of Maracay, Venezuela and were married in 2006. The couple are parents of two daughters, Melanie Andrea, born in 2016, and their second daughter who was born in 2020.
Nina has been by Altuve's side throughout his entire career, so it's no surprise she was quick to celebrate his big achievement.
The Astros are off to a 2-1 start this season and will remain home to wrap up the month with Game 1 of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants starting Monday, March 30.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Longtime Dodgers organist Nancy Bea Hefley passes away
NBA: Mark Cuban rips ex-Mavs employee, opens up about financial losses owning team
CBB: Kim Mulkey has perfect answer to how LSU will defend UCLA's 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith pays tribute to college basketball legend who is very much alive
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs