OnlyFans Olympian Alysha Newman throws out first pitch at Toronto Blue Jays game
By Josh Sanchez
Alysha Newman had an exciting summer in 2024. The Canadian track and field star represented her country in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the pole vault and was able to bring home a bronze medal.
Newman became her country's first pole vaulting medalist in over a century.
While Newman's talents earned her an Olympic medal, she went viral and gained a lot of attention outside of the sport when she revealed that she had an OnlyFans -- going as far as to offer an "Olympic sale" after winning her medal.
This week, Newman popped back into the spotlight when she pulled up to the Rogers Centre to throw out the ceremonnial first pitch before an MLB showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals.
"We’ve got an Olympian in the house," the Blue Jays wrote on social media. "It’s Alysha Newman - 2024 Pole Vault Bronze Medalist!"
Newman definitely brought the positive vibes.
The make the moment even more special, the Blue Jays came through with a convincing 5-2 win.
The Blue Jays continue their series with the Nationals on Tuesday, April 1.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
Let's see if the team has any other special guests in mind for Tuesday night's game.
