Unrivaled Basketball: A game-changer for women’s basketball
Unrivaled Basketball has wrapped up a successful inaugural season, marking a new era in women’s professional basketball. Co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league aims to provide a high-quality, player-first alternative to traditional leagues. In its debut season, Rose BC claimed the first-ever Unrivaled 3-on-3 championship, led by Finals MVP Chelsea Gray.
The league secured major financial backing, raising $35 million, including a $28 million from Series A in December of 2024. Corporate partnerships, such as Samsung, further reinforced its credibility. With games aired on TNT and TruTV, Unrivaled’s viewership numbers were impressive, averaging over 311,000 viewers per game.
Beyond entertainment, the league presents a significant challenge to the WNBA. With the WNBA set for CBA negotiations, Unrivaled’s success puts pressure on the league to address player salaries, benefits, and working conditions. Unlike the WNBA, which forces many players to seek overseas contracts for financial stability, Unrivaled offers top-tier salaries, prize money, and player wellness perks like private chefs and aestheticians.
Rose BC’s championship roster featured stars like Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens, Kahleah Copper, Angel Reese, and Lexie Hull. Despite Reese missing the final, her team FaceTimed her during the celebration, ensuring she shared in their $50,000 prize.
With its unique format, financial stability, and star-studded rosters, Unrivaled is revolutionizing women’s basketball. As it grows, it could become a lasting fixture in the professional sports landscape, offering players more opportunities to shine on home soil.
