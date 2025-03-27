Molly Miller, viral women's basketball coach, fires up Arizona State fans
By Josh Sanchez
Molly Miller was one of the breakout stars during the 2024-25 college basketball season, leading the Grand Canyon women's basketball team to a NCAA Tournament appearance.
After her success at GCU, Miller accepted the head coaching job with the Arizona State Sun Devils, elevating her profile to even bigger heights.
Miller went viral several times throughout the season as As the Antelopes racked up an impressive 32-3 record, going a perfect 16-0 in conference play and winning the Western Athletic Conference regular season title and conference tournament.
She was also named the WAC Coach of the Year.
This week, Miller introduced herself to the Sun Devils fans and made it clear that she is ready to bring the fun and fire up the fanbase.
“Let’s go! You’re going to be my people! I want to meet you before games, invite you in to practices," Miller said during her introductory press conference. "I can’t wait to ingrain myself in the student body and have you all come see a fun brand of basketball."
She also shared an adorable moment with her son, Cy, teaching him how to do the "Forks Up" hand gesture during the presser.
That is how you get the fans behind you.
Before becoming a head coach, Miller was an assistant at her alma mater Drury University after playing four years for the program.
Now, she's ready to become the newest rockstar head coach as women's basketball continues to grow.
