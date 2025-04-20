Jaden McDaniels gives brutally honest assessment of Lakers shortcomings
By Joe Lago
No long-term downside exists when a team pulls off the most stunning trade in NBA history to land a 26-year-old generational talent.
For the Los Angeles Lakers, prying Luka Doncic away from the Dallas Mavericks cost L.A. its defensive anchor in Anthony Davis. The Lakers' inability to acquire a suitable replacement before the NBA trade deadline meant they would have to deploy 7-footer Jaxson Hayes at center — or completely lean into small ball and hustle defensively.
A very vulnerable defense stood as the biggest concern for JJ Redick's team going into Saturday's first-round series opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. The weakness was exposed in a 117-95 defeat to the Wolves, who were more physical and much taller than the home squad.
Afterward, Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels told reporters just how easy it was to attack the basket against L.A.'s center-less lineup.
"I just noticed at certain times when they had no rim protector in the game, when Jaxson Hayes wasn't on the court, and, I mean, if he's not on the court, I'm basically the tallest person out there," the 6-foot-9 McDaniels said. "I don't think no one could really rim protect me because Jaxson Hayes wasn't on the court. Just picking my spots at the right time."
McDaniels tied his playoff career high with 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field. He also made all three of his 3-point attempts, as Minnesota burned the Lakers from the perimeter by shooting a scorching 50.0% on 3s (21 of 42), and he finished with a team-high nine rebounds and a team-best plus-27.
Anthony Edwards said McDaniels was instructed to be aggressive in looking for his shots and responded by displaying "ultra confidence."
"He's 6-11 and has everything that a person who's 6-2 has in his game," Edwards said. "As long as he trusts himself — we all trust him, one through 15, including the coaching staff and the whole organization — he's just being Jaden McDaniels."
Redick believed the Lakers were mentally prepared for their postseason opener. "I’m not sure physically we were ready, if that makes sense," he added. "When they start playing with a lot of thrust and physicality, we really just couldn’t respond to that."
