The Big Lead

Anthony Edwards criticized for ditching media after Timberwolves' 0-2 hole vs Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is getting criticized for declining to speak to the media after a Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

By Josh Sanchez

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards takes the court during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards takes the court during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

It's been a rough start to the Western Conference Finals for NBA star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team finds itself in an early 0-2 hole after dropping the first two games of the series to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Edwards put up a team-high 32 points against Oklahoma City, but the T-Wolves came up short, 118-103.

After the game, Edwards declined to speak to the media and has since drawn criticism from the several reporters and analysts.

MORE: Skip Bayless pokes fun at New York Knicks' epic NBA Playoffs choke job

Among those to criticize Edwards was former ESPN and FOX Sports 1 talking head Skip Bayless.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards poses for photos at media day at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards poses for photos at media day at Target Center in Minneapolis. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

"Anthony Edwards ducked the media after last night's loss in OKC," Bayless wrote on X. "I'm not surprised."

Several fans piled on Edwards in the replies, calling him soft for "hiding" from the media, while others criticized his play in Game 1 of the series, where he recorded just 18 points, 9 rebounds, and three assists. Following Game 1 Edwards had another media incident that drew a $50,000 fine.

MORE: NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives epic luxury gifts to Thunder teammates

Let's see how Game 3 goes and whether Edwards will try to make things right with the media after the game.

Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to get back on track on Saturday night when they return home to the Target Center. Tip-off against the Thunder is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

ROUNDUP: Ghost of New York's past, more pushing of tush, Thunder up, and more

NFL: Aaron Rodgers may have revealed his next home while answering fan's question

WNBA: Clay Travis trolls WNBA superstar Angel Reese with outrageous one-on-one offer

SPORTS MEDIA: Tim Cowlishaw takes shot at ESPN during final appearance on 'Around the Horn'

VIRAL: Ronald Acuna Jr. launches home run on first pitch after ACL injury

Home/NBA