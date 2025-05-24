Anthony Edwards criticized for ditching media after Timberwolves' 0-2 hole vs Thunder
By Josh Sanchez
It's been a rough start to the Western Conference Finals for NBA star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team finds itself in an early 0-2 hole after dropping the first two games of the series to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Edwards put up a team-high 32 points against Oklahoma City, but the T-Wolves came up short, 118-103.
After the game, Edwards declined to speak to the media and has since drawn criticism from the several reporters and analysts.
MORE: Skip Bayless pokes fun at New York Knicks' epic NBA Playoffs choke job
Among those to criticize Edwards was former ESPN and FOX Sports 1 talking head Skip Bayless.
"Anthony Edwards ducked the media after last night's loss in OKC," Bayless wrote on X. "I'm not surprised."
Several fans piled on Edwards in the replies, calling him soft for "hiding" from the media, while others criticized his play in Game 1 of the series, where he recorded just 18 points, 9 rebounds, and three assists. Following Game 1 Edwards had another media incident that drew a $50,000 fine.
MORE: NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives epic luxury gifts to Thunder teammates
Let's see how Game 3 goes and whether Edwards will try to make things right with the media after the game.
Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to get back on track on Saturday night when they return home to the Target Center. Tip-off against the Thunder is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Ghost of New York's past, more pushing of tush, Thunder up, and more
NFL: Aaron Rodgers may have revealed his next home while answering fan's question
WNBA: Clay Travis trolls WNBA superstar Angel Reese with outrageous one-on-one offer
SPORTS MEDIA: Tim Cowlishaw takes shot at ESPN during final appearance on 'Around the Horn'
VIRAL: Ronald Acuna Jr. launches home run on first pitch after ACL injury