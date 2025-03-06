Another NFL star wideout doesn't like how the Bengals are treating Tee Higgins
By Matt Reed
After missing the playoffs again last season, the Cincinnati Bengals already have enough pressure on them heading into this offseason, but after just a few short days the team has come under fire once again for the handling of some of its biggest superstars.
The Bengals unsurprisingly opted to place the franchise tag on wideout Tee Higgins for a second consecutive season, however, that decision was met with great displeasure by not only the player but also his teammates and players on other teams.
One of the league's biggest stars at Higgins' position even came out on his podcast and stated that he isn't a fan of what Cincinnati has done, even calling for the franchise tag to be "illegal."
Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't afraid to voice his opinion, and in this case he's certainly looking out for other players that may find themselves in similar positions to Higgins. At this point, the wideout is stuck with the Bengals because they have his rights for at least another season.
Higgins' situation is even more difficult because the Bengals still have to find a new contract for their other star wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, who will command an even larger deal whenever that gets settled.
While teams like the Philadelphia Eagles continue to reward their players for performing at high levels, most notably Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and more recently Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun, Cincinnati has taken a drastically different approach.
