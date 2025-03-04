A wide receiver-needy team should absolutely trade for Tee Higgins
By Matt Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals have created quite the predicament for themselves with their two star wide receivers this offseason, and now neither of them are happy following Monday's development of Tee Higgins receiving the franchise tag for the second consecutive season.
Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have been arguably the best one-two punch in the NFL since coming into the league, but the Bengals have struggled to find a way to keep either player happy despite throwing a massive sum of money at quarterback Joe Burrow.
Following the franchise tag though, both Chase and Higgins expressed their displeasure with the situation and while the former will probably get a long-term contract for himself sometime soon it's not likely the latter will.
With the NFL Draft and this current free agent class nowhere near as deep at the wide receiver position as last year's draft, which featured Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Xavier Worthy and Ladd McConkey, teams should be calling Cincinnati about a potential trade for Higgins.
This is the second year in a row that Higgins has been in this position, and with teams like the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seeking a number one receiving threat on the outside it's only logical that they pursue a young stud like the former Clemson standout.
Despite missing some time last season, Higgins had one of his most productive seasons as a pro with over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. That's all while playing alongside Chase, who is easiily in the discussion as a top receiver in the league alongside names like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
If there's ever a time to capitalize on Cincinnati's mistake it is certainly leading into the NFL Draft because the team still has to figure out how they're going to pay Chase and All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
Higgins has more than proven that he's capable of being a top receiver on another team and although not every offense pursuing him would necessarily be as dynamic as the Bengals are right now the hope would be that he can help turn them into one.
