49ers fans begin to dream of the Bosa brother duo lining up together
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Chargers made headlines when the franchise decided to part ways with 2016 first-round pick Joey Bosa.
Bosa, who was the last member of the franchise that played when the team was still in San Diego, will be looking for a new home.
However, he may not have to look long. If it were up to San Francisco fans, Bosa would be joining his brother, Nick, at this very moment.
A Bosa duo in San Francisco has the potential to be one of the pass rushing units in the NFL, if it were to happen.
Nick has been a monster for the 49ers, earning his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection this past season and winning Defensive Player of the Year back in 2022.
Joey's path in the NFL has been a little bit different. The elder Bosa got out to a hot start to his career, earning three double digit sack seasons in his first four seasons.
However, injuries have slowed down the former first-round pick in recent years. In the last three seasons, Bosa has appeared in just 28 games.
Bringing Joey to San Francisco could be considered a gamble. However, even with the injuries this past season, Joey earned five sacks.
The 49ers will obviously make the best decision for their franchise; however, the storylines are already starting to weave their way into the minds of the San Francisco faithful.
The Bosa brothers taking the field together would be like watching the Bash Brothers from the Mighty Ducks sequel. However, would it be the same happy ending for the Bosa's?
