Angel Reese reveals first Reebok signature sneaker
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Angel Reese has been on a hot streak over the past few weeks, continuing to break records and grabbing everything that comes off of the board.
Now, the Chicago Sky standout has another accomplishment to celebrate.
On Wednesday, ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game later this month, Reebok officially unveiled Reese's first signature sneaker, the Reebok Angel Reese 1.
MORE: WNBA All-Star teams announced: Full roster details
Reese's sneaker comes in a "Diamond Dust" white colorway.
With the news, Reese becomes the fourth active WNBA signature athlete and second woman ever to have a Reebok signature sneaker.
Earlier this week, she was selected by Napheesa Collier to represent Team Collier against Team Caitlin Clark in this year's All-Star Game, Reese's second consecutive selection.
MORE: Angel Reese makes WNBA history after latest dominant display
This season, Reese is the only player averaging a double-double with 13.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
Up next for Reese and the Sky is a Wednesday night showdown against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Yankees' Top-100 prospect scratched from minor league game, hinting at potential move
NBA: Ticket prices soar for NBA Summer League showdown with Cooper Flagg, Bronny James
NFL: Viral 'Quarterback' clip shows heated Joe Burrow during disastrous Bengals season
CFB: UCF head coach Scott Frost says Nebraska was 'wrong job' during Big 12 Media Days