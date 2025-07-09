The Big Lead

Angel Reese reveals first Reebok signature sneaker

Reebok has unveiled the first signature sneaker for WNBA superstar Angel Reese, the Reebok Angel Reese 1.

By Josh Sanchez

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese looks on during the second half against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese looks on during the second half against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
WNBA superstar Angel Reese has been on a hot streak over the past few weeks, continuing to break records and grabbing everything that comes off of the board.

Now, the Chicago Sky standout has another accomplishment to celebrate.

On Wednesday, ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game later this month, Reebok officially unveiled Reese's first signature sneaker, the Reebok Angel Reese 1.

Reese's sneaker comes in a "Diamond Dust" white colorway.

With the news, Reese becomes the fourth active WNBA signature athlete and second woman ever to have a Reebok signature sneaker.

Earlier this week, she was selected by Napheesa Collier to represent Team Collier against Team Caitlin Clark in this year's All-Star Game, Reese's second consecutive selection.

This season, Reese is the only player averaging a double-double with 13.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Up next for Reese and the Sky is a Wednesday night showdown against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Aren
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

