Alex Caruso cracks joke about 'bubble ring' after winning 'real' ring with Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder star Alex Caruso had jokes for fans who call his bubble ring with the Los Angeles Lakers fake after Thunder win.

By Tyler Reed

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Carus celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Carus celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder were the superior team all season long in the NBA, and on Sunday night, the team capped off their impressive season with a championship.

It took seven games to conquer the pesky Indiana Pacers, and now the celebration has begun for the Thunder faithful.

The Thunder were led by league and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. However, players like Alex Caruso played a pivotal role in the team winning a title.

Caruso knows what it's like to win a title, as the now two-time champion was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers squad that hoisted the Larry O'Brien during the bubble season.

However, if you see discussions about the bubble season on social media, you will see many haters calling that Lakers title a fraudulent ring. Caruso has heard those conversations and had a little fun with that in his postgame comments after the Thunder win.

Caruso joked that he has a real ring now compared to the one he won with the Lakers. It's a joke, but Lakers fans are going to be a little disgruntled by the dig.

No matter, Caruso is soaking up the moment with his Thunder teammates, and this team has a real shot at becoming a dynasty.

