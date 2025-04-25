Green Bay Packers legend Clay Matthews delivers hilarious NFL Draft message
By Matt Reed
If there's one universal truth about the Green Bay Packers it's that above all else the NFC North team has one biggest rival that they despise more than anyone else, and one of their team's greats delivered a special message Thursday ahead of the NFL Draft to remind the world of that.
RELATED: Green Bay Packers fans rent out driveways for 2025 NFL Draft
Clay Matthews was among the stars to appear on stage with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at this year's draft and he went off-script when he grabbed the microphone and delivered a funny message to the Chicago Bears.
Despite being out of the league for years Matthews still knows how to engage the Packers faithful and managed to get the crowd to erupt when holding up a sign saying "The Bears still suck."
It's not like the Bears-Packers rivalry needed any more fuel to the fire before meeting again next season, but this clip will certainly be shown a lot throughout the years when the the NFC North team continue to compete.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl