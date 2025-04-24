NFL Draft 2025: Why this year's draft will be one of the most chaotic ever
As the buzz around the 2025 NFL Draft reaches its crescendo tonight, there seems to be only one thing everyone can agree on: no one has any idea how this is going to go.
Sure, Cam Ward looks locked in as the number one overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, and yes, Travis Hunter appears slated to go second overall to either the Cleveland Browns or whoever makes them an incredible offer for that pick. But beyond those two (and possibly Abdul Carter being locked into the third overall spot), mock drafts, experts, and scouts seem utterly baffled how things will go.
In other words, this could be the wildest Draft anyone can remember.
But why? Why are things so fluid? What's so different about this year's class that makes it particularly prone to chaos and uncertainty? The answer to that is complicated.
RELATED: 2025 NFL Draft green room getting roasted by social media
First and foremost, this draft seems to have fewer sure things than a lot of recent classes have had. Even the top of the board doesn't have that many can't miss prospects at hand. Ward is supremely talented, yes, but can he control some of his more chaotic tendencies? Can Hunter truly be a two-way NFL player, or will he pick one side of the ball to focus on? And which side will he pick? Carter is close to a dyed in the wool, bona fide, can't-miss guy, but even he carries risk. And beyond the top three, the sure things get even less sure.
Tom Pelissero of NFL.com pointed out that where most years teams have between 18 and 22 guys graded out as first round picks, this year, most teams have just eight to 12 players getting that designation. After that, he says most teams have a clump of 20-30 players who miss the blue chip cut line, and no one seems to know where they're going to go.
It's not that they're bad players; many of them will likely turn out to be good to great NFL players, with a few bona fide stars in the mix as well. But with so many guys getting similar grades from a lot of teams, it makes it incredibly hard to figure out who's going where when for teams as much as pundits and fans.
It can also lead to runs on positions, teams reaching for players, and trades galore as players come off the board before or after teams expect. When there's as little consensus as there seems to be this year, chaos often follows. When you have a lot of "definitely good" and "probably good," and not a lot of "definitely great," it can make it really tough for teams to figure out who to take.
The other problem isn't just the talent, it's where the talent is deepest. This might be one of the best running back classes in recent memory, but running backs aren't terribly highly valued in the modern NFL, which means teams who need one are going to sit back and wait on them. Same with defensive linemen; there are plenty of talented defensive linemen, but when there are so many good prospects at the position, you can theoretically sit back and wait for a guy to fall into your lap, or trade back and get multiple bites at the apple.
These factors combine to further add to the chaos this weekend will likely hold. Teams eager to land a wide receiver, or a quarterback, and fearing they could get sniped will find themselves eager to trade back into the first round, while teams who need something at a position of bounty are more willing than ever to slide back.
And with so much uncertainty about when players will be taken, all it will take is a singular trade or two to blow the entire board to smithereens and send this draft spiraling into chaos. It feels like everyone is waiting for someone to make the first move, and once it happens, it will open the floodgates and send everyone scrambling for chairs, hping they don't get left standing when the music stops.
In other words, buckle up. This could be a historically bumpy ride.
