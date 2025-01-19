AJ Brown invites “Inner Excellence” author to Eagles playoff game
By Matt Reed
A.J. Brown drew plenty of negativity after he spotted on the sidelines reading a book during the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, however, he's used the opportunity to help shine a spotlight on the man whose words have inspired Brown throughout the season.
This wasn't the first time Brown has read Jim Murphy's "Inner Excellence" during the 2024 season. It just happened to be one of the few moments the elite wide receiver had been spotted reading during a game.
Brown was forced to defend himself following the team's win over the Packers, saying that he uses Murphy's words to recenter himself and not get discouraged when things aren't going his way.
It was a very calm and composed answer by Brown, but he decided to take things a step further as a way to shine a spotlight further on Murphy's book. Following social media doing its thing and finding out the name of the book, Murophy's "inner Excellence" became the number one sold book on Amazon within a matter of days.
That prompted Brown to invite Murphy to the Eagles next game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which had the latter moved.
There will certainly be extra spotlight on the Eagles this weekend as they aim to get back to the NFC Championship Game, but also be on the watch for any time Brown is involved in the game; whether it be on the field or the sidelines..
