76ers GM Daryl Morey shades LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers for NBA 'bubble' title
By Matt Reed
Arguably the most contentious NBA Finals took place back in 2020, and NBA fans will likely still talk about it for years to come after LeBron James managed to win his first title with the Los Angeles Lakers after moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith isn't sold on Luka Doncic's drastic physique change this offseason
However, it's not just fans that are harping on the 'bubble' championship any longer and instead even one of the league's most notable executives is chiming in on the subject.
Phialdelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey went in on James and the lakers, suggesting that the championship, which was held without fans at Walt Disney World during the COVID-19 pandemic,
"Everyone I speak to around the league privately agrees that it doesn't truly hold up as a genuine championship," Morey recently said.
Even though the NBA season still has a ways to go before players return to the court, this could certainly add some extra spice when the Lakers take on the Sixers.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CBB: BYU freshman star AJ Dybantsa shows off absurd leaping ability during practice
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals new partnership after cancer diagnosis
NFL: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam names scapegoat if Shedeur Sanders flops in Cleveland
WNBA: Angel Reese's necklace fuels Wendell Carter Jr dating rumors before Sky-Mystics game
VIRAL: Ravens stars hilariously plead for Michael Phelps to teach team to swim