76ers GM Daryl Morey shades LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers for NBA 'bubble' title

The Philadelphia 76ers general manager said what many NBA fans have been thinking for years in regards to the 2020 NBA Finals.

By Matt Reed

Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA finals against the Miami Heat around Staples Center
Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA finals against the Miami Heat around Staples Center / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Arguably the most contentious NBA Finals took place back in 2020, and NBA fans will likely still talk about it for years to come after LeBron James managed to win his first title with the Los Angeles Lakers after moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, it's not just fans that are harping on the 'bubble' championship any longer and instead even one of the league's most notable executives is chiming in on the subject.

Phialdelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey went in on James and the lakers, suggesting that the championship, which was held without fans at Walt Disney World during the COVID-19 pandemic,

"Everyone I speak to around the league privately agrees that it doesn't truly hold up as a genuine championship," Morey recently said.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in the 2025 NBA Playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in the 2025 NBA Playoffs / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even though the NBA season still has a ways to go before players return to the court, this could certainly add some extra spice when the Lakers take on the Sixers.

