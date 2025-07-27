3M Open tee times 2025: Round 4 tee times & pairings for Sunday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour wraps up a busy weekend on Sunday afternoon as we determine the winner of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
The course was designed by the legendary Arnold Palmer.
Entering Sunday's final round, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark and the United States' Akshay Bhatia are tied atop the leaderboard at 18-under.
A trio of Americans -- Samuel Stevens, Kurt Kitayama, and Jake Knapp -- are tied with Japan's Takumi Kanaya for second-place at 17-under, setting up for a thrilling final round of the tournament.
You can watch the final round of the 3M Open on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, before the action shifts to CBS at 3:00 p.m. ET. The entire fourth round will be available to stream live on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the final round on Sunday, July 27, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
3M Open Round 4 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
7:25 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Mark Hubbard
7:34 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Taylor Pendrith
7:43 a.m. – Rico Hoey, Matti Schmid
7:52 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Taylor Dickson
8:01 a.m. – Trevor Cone, Niklas Norgaard
8:10 a.m. – Ben Silverman, Steven Fisk
8:19 a.m. – David Skinns, David Ford
8:28 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner
8:37 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Jhonattan Vegas
8:46 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Patrick Fishburn
8:55 a.m. – Tom Kim, Zac Blair
9:04 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg
9:13 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Thomas Rosenmueller
9:22 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Troy Merritt
9:31 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Cristobal Del Solar
9:40 a.m. – Christaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Hardy
9:55 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Cameron Champ
10:05 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
10:15 a.m. – Victor Perez, Henrik Norlander
10:25 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Max Homa
10:35 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler
10:45 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
10:55 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Brendan Valdes
11:10 a.m. – Luke Clanton, Alex Smalley
11:20 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Sam Burns
11:30 a.m. – Carson Young, Adam Scott
11:40 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk
11:50 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Seamus Power
12:00 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Chad Ramey
12:10 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky
12:20 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Michael La Sasso (a)
12:35 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Nate Lashley
12:45 p.m. – William Mouw, Noah Goodwin
12:55 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Jesper Svensson
1:05 p.m. – Alex Noren, Chris Gotterup
1:15 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Jake Knapp
1:25 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya
1:35 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Thorbjørn Olesen
