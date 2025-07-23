Longtime CBS golf commentator, former PGA Tour champion, announces retirement
One of golf's most prominent television voices is hanging up the mic.
Ian Baker-Finch, the 1991 British Open champion and later a commentator for ESPN, ABC, and CBS, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Baker-Finch will call the final two tournaments of CBS Sports' 2025 schedule, with his last broadcast coming at the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 3. The 64-year-old has spent 30 years as a commentator — the last nine with CBS.
"After 19 incredible years as a golf analyst with CBS Sports and a remarkable 30-year journey in the industry, I am announcing my retirement from broadcasting," Baker-Finch said in a statement. "Golf has been an enormous part of my life. I was fortunate to compete against the best players in the game and more recently work with the very best in television.
"To my CBS Sports family-my teammates, producers, directors, and crew — thank you for your extraordinary talent, dedication, and camaraderie. You've made every moment in the booth a joy, transforming broadcasts into cherished memories.
"To my colleagues across the industry and golf tans around the world, your support and shared love for this game over these decades have meant everything. As I step away, I carry with me immense gratitude and pride for the moments we've shared on and off the course.
"Here's to new adventures and the enduring love of golf."
Baker-Finch retired as a golfer having won tournaments on four major tours, including the 1989 Colonial Invitational (USA), the 1988 ASO Open (Japan), the 1985 Scandanavian Open, and the 1993 Australian PGA.
His crowning achievement came in July 1991 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, when he won the British Open.
Baker-Finch took his first broadcasting job with ABC and ESPN in 1998, and he became a hole announcer for CBS Sports in 2007.
"As a major champion during his successful playing career and over three decades in broadcasting, lan Baker-Finch distinguished himself as one of the most respected and trusted voices in golf," CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson said in a statement. "As he announces his retirement, we'll miss his passion, insight, warmth and steady presence on the air but know he will continue to make his mark across the world of golf."
