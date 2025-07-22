The Big Lead

2025 WNBA All-Star Game ratings show league continues rise in popularity

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game's ratings prove the league is still continuing its rise in popularity around the country.

By Tyler Reed

Team Collier forward Breanna Stewart celebrates after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Team Collier forward Breanna Stewart celebrates after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Over this past weekend, the WNBA held its 2025 All-Star Game, and all signs are pointing to a successful weekend for the league.

The game tipped off in front of a sold out crowd in Gainbridge Arena, which is the home of the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever.

ESPN has released the ratings for the weekend, and to no surprise, the league continues to be a hit among fans.

The Skills Challenge & 3-Point Contest drew 1.3 million average viewers, which made it the most-watched challenge event in the history of the league.

The All-Star Game earned 2.2 million average viewers, making it the second-most-watched WNBA All-Star Game, behind last season.

Caitlin Clark's name may have been on one of the teams competing in the game; however, the Fever star was unable to participate due to a lingering injury. But that didn't stop Clark from being front and center for the big weekend for the league.

Of course, one of the biggest stories from the event was that every player wore a shirt during warmups that said, "Pay us what you owe us." Since then, it has been revealed by Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum that this was a decision made before the game. It was also made with no members of Clark's all-star team being involved.

The plot thickens.

