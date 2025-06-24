The Big Lead

Five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons commits to Big 12 powerhouse

The California football star is heading to the Big 12 after announcing his decision on The Pat McAfee Show.

By Matt Reed

St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons in the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons in the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
Ryder Lyons is one of the biggest high school quarterback prospects in the class of 2026, and the California native made waves Tuesday after revealing which college football program he'll be playing at once he makes the leap to the next level.

Lyons appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday to discuss his excitement for the future, and dropped a bomb when he revealed that he'll be heading to the Big 12 in 2026 to play for the BYU Cougars.

Lyons is one of the top quarterbacks and overall prospects in the country, and according to 24/7 Sports sits as the 13th-best prospect in his class after excelling at Folsom High School. He also had strong interest and offers from Alabama, Arizona, Oregon and Arizona State.

