Diana Taurasi slams WNBA salaries amid ongoing CBA drama
There is a major conversation currently taking place within the WNBA. With the league continuing to grow exponentially, the players want to be paid more. The shirts they all wore before the 2025 All-Star Game show they're serious about it, too. But this isn't exactly a new problem.
Diana Taurasi is widely considered one of the greatest women's basketball players ever. Three WNBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and an MVP speak for themselves. Yet, she only made $1.38 million in salary over 20 years in the league. And a clip of the legend slamming low salaries has gone viral.
"I’m the best player in the world, and I have to go to a communist country to get paid like a capitalist," Taurasi said. "The f**king janitor at the arena makes more than me."
WNBA stars have historically had to play in Europe to get their money, as the WNBA did not pay enough. DT also addressed that, adding perspective to the matter.
"One time, and I was like, 'Man, my parents have just gotten older, and I've missed a big part of it.' We weren't making that much money, so generational wealth was coming from going to Russia every year.
"Now we have to come back home and get paid nothing to play in a harder league, in worse conditions, against the best competition in the world?”
The players are fighting hard to get paid what they believe they deserve in the upcoming CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) with the league. It's clear they have the support of the game's greats; it remains to be seen how it all pans out.
