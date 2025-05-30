WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu trolls 'free throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu and the reigning champion New York Liberty held off the Golden State Valkyries, 82-77, on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
After the game, Ionescu sat down to speak to the media and an NBA star caught an unexpected stray.
Ionescu was asked about teammate Breanna Stewart, who recorded a game-high 27 points along with seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals in the 82-77 win. However, it was Stewart's 19 trips to the line that had everyone buzzing.
That led to Ionescu being asked if she has ever seen someone get so many free throw attempts in a game, which led to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been labeled a "free throw merchant" by NBA fans, getting trolled on the mic.
Cold-blooded.
Regardless of what you think about Gilgeous-Alexander and his style of play, he has led the Thunder to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012 and is the NBA MVP.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are waiting to learn who their opponent will be in the championship series, with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers still battling it out in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Knicks and Pacers return to action on Saturday, May 31, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. Ionescu and the Liberty, meanwhile, take the court on Friday night against the Washington Mystics.
