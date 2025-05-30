Colin Cowherd lauds ‘true alpha’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, calls out Jayson Tatum
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently enjoying the best stretch of his NBA career. He was instrumental in knocking out the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference Finals. This also earned him the Magic Johnson trophy as the MVP of the round.
SGA averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game during this round. He had four games with over 30 points, and one game where he scored 40 points too.
There was no doubt that he was the best player in the series. This has earned him high praise from Colin Cowherd, who also used him to put down an NBA champion.
“He is delivering and fulfilling everything I’ve been told Jayson Tatum does,” Cowherd said. “Last year, the Celtics go on their championship run, Jaylen Brown is the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jalyen Brown is the Finals MVP. Jaylen Brown is the aggressor.
"SGA wants the ball. He’s got multiple great players around him, but he’s the alpha, and that’s all I ever ask for from Tatum. I’m holding Jayson Tatum to the standard you guys all lectured me on for years on LeBron.”
Tatum is already an NBA champion, and while he didn't win Finals MVP, he is widely recognized as the best player on the Boston Celtics. Gilgeous-Alexander also has a stacked roster around him, much like Tatum did.
The way Jalen Williams has been playing, Cowherd's take might look foolish should he go off and claim Finals MVP.
