WNBA star Napheesa Collier signs major deal with Jordan Brand
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 WNBA season tips off on Friday, May 16, but before the trio of games got underway, one of the league's top stars had some news to share.
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier announced that she has signed with Jordan Brand.
"By joining the Jordan Brand family, I'm now part of a legacy that has consistently redefined what's possible in basketball,” Collier said in a statement. "This partnership feels especially meaningful because it connects my performance on the court with impact that extends far beyond the game itself.
"When young girls see that iconic silhouette, I want it to inspire them to aim higher than they thought possible."
Collier is a four-time WNBA All-Star and a 2024 Olympic gold medalist.
While the Minnesota Lynx fell short in the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty last season, Collier and the Lynx are ready to embark on their revenge tour.
The Lynx officially open their 2025 campaign on Friday night in primetime against the Dallas Wings and No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.
