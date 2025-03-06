WNBA star inks massive deal with Under Armour
By Tyler Reed
The WNBA continues to be one of the fast rising sports in the country. Names like Aj'a Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum, and Arike Ogunbowale are leading the charge.
So, when it is announced that a player from the league is signing an endorsement deal, it can only be a positive for the league.
Recently, it was announced that the Seattle Storm's Nika Muhl has inked an endorsement deal with Under Armour.
Muhl was a second-round selection for the Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft and played college basketball for the UConn Huskies.
In the statement made by Under Armour, the company said that:
"Nika Mühl has signed a multi-year partnership with Under Armour Basketball, which will include serving as an ambassador for the brand on and off the court and competing in Under Armour and Curry Brand basketball sneakers this upcoming WNBA season."
The company's opening statement on the new deal with Muhl:
"Under Armour is thrilled to officially welcome Nika to its roster of basketball athletes and partner with her as she continues to redefine what it means to be an elite athlete with her distinct play, personality and style."
Muhl is currently recovering from an ACL injury, appearing in just 16 games of her rookie season with Seattle.
