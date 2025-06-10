WNBA star Angel Reese wins third straight Sportswoman of the Year award
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Angel Reese continued her trend-setting ways off of the court, with the Chicago Sky forward being honored on Monday night at the 2025 BET Awards.
For the third consecutive year, Reese has been named the BET Awards Sportswoman of the Year.
She previously won the honor following her record-breaking rookie campaign in the W and after helping to lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship.
Reese has been making waves on and off of the court and has developed into a true cultural icon.
This season, Reese is averaging 9.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals for the Sky.
On the men's side of things, Philadelphia Eagles star and Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts was named Sportsman of the Year.
