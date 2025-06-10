The Big Lead

WNBA star Angel Reese wins third straight Sportswoman of the Year award

Angel Reese continues to pile up honors, with the WNBA superstar winning her third consecutive Sportswoman of the Year at the BET Awards.

By Josh Sanchez

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese warms up before a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever at United Center.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese warms up before a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
WNBA superstar Angel Reese continued her trend-setting ways off of the court, with the Chicago Sky forward being honored on Monday night at the 2025 BET Awards.

For the third consecutive year, Reese has been named the BET Awards Sportswoman of the Year.

She previously won the honor following her record-breaking rookie campaign in the W and after helping to lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship.

Reese has been making waves on and off of the court and has developed into a true cultural icon.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives before a game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives before a game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Grace Smith-Imagn Images via IndyStar

This season, Reese is averaging 9.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals for the Sky.

On the men's side of things, Philadelphia Eagles star and Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts was named Sportsman of the Year.

