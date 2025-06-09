Runner attempted to complete absurd marathon challenge while drinking 26 beers
By Matt Reed
A viral runner recently had the wild idea to not only run a marathon, but to do so while drinking 26 beers on the way. Needless to say, it wasn't exactly the smartest concept, and an even tougher one to actually complete.
RELATED: Danica Patrick calls out Olympian Simone Biles over Riley Gaines feud
Preston Lopez competed in a San Diego marathon, where he challenged himself to drink one beer for every mile that he ran, however, he admits that he didn't account for all of the foam he would experience while drinking them.
While Lopez didn't manage to drink all 26 beers like he intended, the long-distance runner did finish the race in under six hours without any sort of training ahead of time, according to his claims.
Lopez has over 100,000 TikTok followers, and if he continues to complete more ridiculous challenges like he did with this recent marathon he'll likely see that following increase further.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Thunder even odds, master of clay, MMA legacy born, and more
NBA: 12-year NBA vet makes cryptic announcement, then backtracks from retirement
NFL: Skip Bayless goes off on Steelers signing 'washed-up' Aaron Rodgers
MMA: UFC star Nick Diaz allegedly 'drugged' while taken to Mexican rehab facility
SPORTS MEDIA: Pablo Torre confronts Bill Simmons after being called out for Bill Belichick reports