Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shares latest on Caitlin Clark injury

Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark will miss another game as she recovers from a quad strain, per Indiana Fever HC Stephanie White.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guards Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, and Sophie Cunningham laugh near the team bench during a game against the Washington Mystics.
Indiana Fever guards Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, and Sophie Cunningham laugh near the team bench during a game against the Washington Mystics. / Grace Smith-INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is one step closer to her return to the court. Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White shared the latest news on Clark, who has missed four consecutive games with a strained quad.

Clark has made a limited return to practice, but she will still take her time until returning to game action.

As a result, White revealed the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year will miss her fifth game on Tuesday night when the Fever travel to take on the Atlanta Dream.

"She's been allowed to do some practicing. Not everything," White revealed. "We're going to be smart and we're going to be cautious and we're going to play the long game."

This season, Clark is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game for the 2-2 Fever.

The Fever and Dream will face off at the Gateway Center in Georgia with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3. Indiana is 2-2 since Clark's injury, but have won two games in a row.

An Indiana Fever holds up a sign for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a game against the Connecticut Sun.
An Indiana Fever holds up a sign for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a game against the Connecticut Sun. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

