Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shares latest on Caitlin Clark injury
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is one step closer to her return to the court. Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White shared the latest news on Clark, who has missed four consecutive games with a strained quad.
Clark has made a limited return to practice, but she will still take her time until returning to game action.
As a result, White revealed the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year will miss her fifth game on Tuesday night when the Fever travel to take on the Atlanta Dream.
"She's been allowed to do some practicing. Not everything," White revealed. "We're going to be smart and we're going to be cautious and we're going to play the long game."
This season, Clark is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game for the 2-2 Fever.
The Fever and Dream will face off at the Gateway Center in Georgia with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3. Indiana is 2-2 since Clark's injury, but have won two games in a row.
