Valkyries-Dream game interrupted by flying lime-green dildo & WNBA fans go crazy
By Josh Sanchez
The WNBA has been skyrocketing in popularity, which means more viral moments from the league as fans become more engaged on social media. But, in person, things are getting a little wild, too.
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Valkyries made the trip to The Gateway Center Arena at College Park for a showdown against the Atlanta Dream.
It was a thrilling game that went down to the wire, with the Valkyries squeaking out a 77-75 victory. But that's not what had people talking.
Instead, with less than a minute left in the razor-close contest, a fan launched a lime-green dildo onto the court to interupt the action. As you would expect, some of the reactions were priceless.
One fan had a good question: "How did that thing make it through security?" While another playfully asked X's AI, Grok, to create a video with commentary from WWE's Jim Ross. Grok didn't oblige, but it would have been amazing to see.
The players couldn't even believe their eyes when they learned what caused the delay.
What a league.
The Dream are back in action on Wednesday night, making a trip to the College Park Center in Arlington to face Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
Let's hope everyone can avoid any flying objects.
