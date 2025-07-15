WNBA drops unreal Portland Fire logo ahead of their debut 2026 season
By Matt Reed
The WNBA continues its push to create attention focused on the league, and there will be yet another new expansion team coming in 2026 that will surely add a lift to a West Coast market that already has an NBA franchise.
The league has announced that the Portland Fire will officially debut in 2026, and they even have an incredible logo that shows off the team's intentions to set the league ablaze once they take the court.
The Fire will hope to play off of the success that the Golden State Valkyries have had in their first WNBA season, which has included big-time attendance in the same market where Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors play.
