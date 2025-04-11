WNBA Draft attendees 2025: Paige Bueckers headlines full list of players heading to NYC
With the 2025 WNBA Draft just around the corner, the league announced this year's roster of attendees on Friday.
With the event happening on Monday in New York City, and the players fresh off their NCAA Tournament runs, the league revealed a star-studded list of players, per Alford Coriette of HerHoops:
Highlights include Paige Bueckers, fresh off a dominant run to the NCAA title with UConn. The likely number 1 pick elected not to return to the Huskies for a fifth season, and will likely head to Dallas next season to join the Wings.
TCU's Hailey Van Lith will also be in New York; the fifth-year senior had a resurgent campaign with the Horned Frogs, and figures to be a fascinating player to watch as the draft goes on.
A name you may not recognize is Dominique Malonga. The 6'6" center didn't play college basketball, but has instead been plying her trade in Europe, playing for Lyon ASVEL in her native France. She's been playing professionally since she was 15, and is by all accounts the best player in Europe, with the size and athleticism to have considerable upside in the States.
USC's Kiki Iriafen and LSU's Aneesah Morrow figure to add some excellent size to any roster, while Sonia Citron would be a stellar defensive addition to any roster.
Kentucky's Georgia Amoore is a name to watch for sure. The Australian guard might be on the small end of WNBA players, standing just 5'6", but she's a lethal scorer capable of hitting shots from anywhere, and in a league with Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Plum, you need all the offense you can get.
This season's runners up will be well-represented in New York as well; South Carolina sends forward Sania Feagin and guard Te-Hina Paopao to the draft, and both have tremendous upside and could be late first or early second-round picks.
There's a ton of depth in this year's draft class, and with the limited number of spots available, there could wind up being some big names waiting quite a while to hear their names called.
