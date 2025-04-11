South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley shocks basketball world by entering transfer portal
South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley shocked the college basketball world on Friday, when Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News reported the talented sophomore would enter the transfer portal.
Fulwiley was a key cog in the Gamecocks' 2024 national title run, and was expected to be a crucial piece of a title run again this season in Columbia once more this season. But her second season under head coach Dawn Staley didn't bring the leap that many had hoped to see for the talented guard.
She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year, numbers that were virtually identical to her production last season for the Gamecocks. She, like the rest of South Carolina's team, struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm this season, and shot just 25.8 percent from three point range.
