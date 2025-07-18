The Big Lead

WNBA 3-Point Contest live stream 2025: How to watch online

The WNBA 3-Point Contest and Skills Competition kick off All-Star Weekend at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis on Friday night. Here is how tune into the festivities.

By Josh Sanchez

Signs advertising the WNBA All-Star games go up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Signs advertising the WNBA All-Star games go up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WNBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Competition set to entertain fans at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis on Friday, July 18. The WNBA All-Star Game takes place in primetime on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, fans in attendance will not get to see Caitlin Clark participate in the three-point contest or game, because she was forced to withdraw from the competition due injury.

Despite Clark's absence, there is a star-studded lineup for both events on Friday night.

The Skills Competition features Natasha Cloud (New York Liberty), Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Erica Wheeler (Seattle Storm), and Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx).

The 3-Point Contest will feature Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), and Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks). Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull, will replace her in the lineup.

How can you tune into Friday night's festivities?

All of the information you need to watch the Skills Competition and 3-Point Contest live online can be seen below.

WNBA 3-Point Contest & Skills Competition viewing info

Date: Friday, July 18
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Venue: Gainbridge Arena
TV Info: ESPN

How to watch WNBA 3-Point Contest & Skills Competition online

Your best bet for watching the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities online is on ESPN+. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.

ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.

