WNBA 3-Point Contest live stream 2025: How to watch online
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Competition set to entertain fans at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis on Friday, July 18. The WNBA All-Star Game takes place in primetime on Saturday night.
Unfortunately, fans in attendance will not get to see Caitlin Clark participate in the three-point contest or game, because she was forced to withdraw from the competition due injury.
Despite Clark's absence, there is a star-studded lineup for both events on Friday night.
MORE: WNBA introduces exciting twist to All-Star Game that fans will love
The Skills Competition features Natasha Cloud (New York Liberty), Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Erica Wheeler (Seattle Storm), and Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx).
The 3-Point Contest will feature Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), and Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks). Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull, will replace her in the lineup.
How can you tune into Friday night's festivities?
All of the information you need to watch the Skills Competition and 3-Point Contest live online can be seen below.
WNBA 3-Point Contest & Skills Competition viewing info
Date: Friday, July 18
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Venue: Gainbridge Arena
TV Info: ESPN
How to watch WNBA 3-Point Contest & Skills Competition online
Your best bet for watching the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities online is on ESPN+. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ESPYS: Complete list of award winners from the 2025 ESPYS
MLB: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recognizes low-spending teams hurting baseball
NBA: Victor Wembanyama’s newest injury update will excite NBA fans
NFL: NFL fans sound off on absurd ESPN top-10 wide receiver rankings
SPORTS MEDIA: Fox Sports pushing for college football content with Barstool's Dave Portnoy