Who is Ashton Hall, and why does the internet care?
By Tyler Reed
It seems that every month, there is a new social media star that blossoms right in front of our eyes, thanks to the brain rot known as social media.
Names like 'Hawk Tuah' and the explosion of the Paul brothers have all been burned into our zeitgeist thanks to social media.
A fad that has been around since the beginning of social media has been fitness influencers. Everyone wants the six-pack of abs, and they want to hear that it can be done in the simplest of ways.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne hilariously prank calls boyfriend Paul Skenes
Fitness influencers run the streets of social media like Death Eaters on Knockturn Alley. However, some take it to the next level.
Last week, we were all introduced to Ashton Hall and the ridiculous morning routine video he shared on his social channels.
Hall currently has over 9 million followers on Instagram, but many, including myself, had no clue who he was until this video went viral.
According to Hall's official Instagram account, he is an entrepreneur, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has watched more than one of his videos.
Hall also recently shared a video discussing the copycats that try to do his routine and how it used to frustrate him when people would steal his content.
In the video, Hall compared himself to Jesus when saying he was a leader and that it was okay to have followers. A strong comparison for oneself. However, I guess if the shoe fits. Right?
If I ever wake up at 3:52 am willingly, I'm going to need someone to hit me with a cartoon hammer like Jerry does Tom.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: NBA fans react to Bronny James' explosive G League night
NFL: Marshawn Lynch credits Aaron Rodgers for his 'opportunity' at Cal
CBB/CFB: USC star JuJu Watkins' injury update officially revealed
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: Caitlin Clark, David Letterman interview teased for new Netflix episode