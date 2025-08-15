White Sox share behind-the-scenes video of first ever MLB in-game wedding
By Josh Sanchez
Some people think that proposing at an MLB ballpark is corny or uncreative, but one couple clearly wouldn't have had an issue with that scenario and even went the extra mile.
Two die-hard Chicago White Sox fans, Mark and Kristine Igyarto, made history by getting married during a 60-second ceremony at Rate Park in the first-ever in-game MLB wedding.
The wedding was officiated by 1983 AL Rookie of the Year Ron Kittle, who was wearing a custom jersey with "Reverend Ron" across the back. Both the bride and groom also received custom jerseys following the ceremony.
This week, the White Sox social media team shared a behind-the-scenes video of the 60 seconds of chaos on social media.
You have to love love and that level of dedication to your fandom.
"Ladies and gentlemen, today we gather at Rate Field to witness the greatest team-up since the 2005 White Sox, the marriage of Mark and Kristine," Kittle announced, via People.com. "Your rings are like championship rings: earned, cherished and a symbol of your bond. Are you ready to be joined in marriage?"
The couple explained their decision for the quick in-game ceremony during an appearance on the White Sox broadcast.
"We've known each other for so long and we're best friends, the love of each other's lives, and we just wanted to do this amazing thing," Kristine told CHSN.
It is certainly a moment to remember. Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Igyarto.
