MLB team's 12th straight win means free burgers for an entire state
The Milwaukee Brewers are famous in Major League Baseball for staging a foot race among people wearing sausage costumes between innings at American Family Field.
Wednesday, the team treated the entire state of Wisconsin to a different fast food delicacy: hamburgers.
MORE: Why is Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani accused of interfering in a real estate project?
Since the 1940s, the George Webb hamburger chain has promised free burgers to the entire state of Wisconsin if the Brewers — which began its existence as a minor league team more than 100 years ago — ever win 12 consecutive games.
Wednesday, the Brewers held up their end of the bargain by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-5, winning their 12th straight game in dominant fashion.
According to the burger chain's website, "we’re firing up the grills and getting the burgers ready. But here’s the deal: official details—the when, the where, and how—will be announced soon."
The Brewers last won 12 in a row in 2018: their final eight games of the regular season and their first four of the postseason.
George Webb says it handed out 168,000 free burgers in 1987, when the Brewers won 13 consecutive games.
Now, the Brewers are rolling again. Milwaukee has the best record in Major League Baseball at 76-44. And all of Wisconsin is eating it up.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: MLB's postseason schedule includes a big change from 2024
MMA: UFC president Dana White locks in massive White House July 4 fight with CBS after new broadcast rights deal
NBA: James Harden names all-time NBA starting five starring just his former teammates
NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. blasts ESPN NFL insider over bogus retirement report
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Laura Rutledge gets major Monday Night Football promotion in sideline shakeup