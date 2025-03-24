Which team has the best odds to cut down the net as March Madness enters Sweet 16?
By Tyler Reed
The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament has come and gone, and now, college basketball fans are getting to the meat of the Big Dance.
The Sweet 16 is set, and some familiar names have made the second round, including the Kentucky Wildcats, who haven't made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019.
RELATED: Dan Dakich's ultimate freezing cold take resurfaces after Maryland game-winner
However, just who has the best chance to cut down the nets at the end of March Madness? According to BetUS, it could be the Duke Blue Devils that call themselves champions when it is all said and done.
The betting site has given the Blue Devils the best chance to win the national title with +225 odds. The rest of the teams in the Sweet 16 have the following odds to win it all.
+375 Florida
+500 Auburn
+500 Houston
+1600 Alabama
+1600 Tennessee
+2000 Texas Tech
+2200 Michigan State
+3500 Maryland
+4000 Arizona
+5000 Kentucky
+6500 Purdue
+6500 Michigan
+6500 BYU
+8000 Ole Miss
+10000 Arkansas
All four number-one seeds have the best betting odds to win the national championship; however, the Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers are tied with +500 odds.
John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks have the worst odds to become the champions. The Razorbacks are the lowest seed to advance to the Sweet 16.
March is a time when you can throw away the odds, as the madness normally intervenes. However, fans of the Blue Devils have to like their chances.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE TOP STORIESfrom The Big Lead
SOCCER: The USMNT remains a joke
NBA: Kyrie Irving goes on epic rant about 'stupid' and 'ignorant' racism
NFL: 'Batman' has concerns with Pittsburgh Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers
CBB/CFB: What does a top-level men's college basketball star cost in NIL dollars?
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Viral Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart gets arrested again