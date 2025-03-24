Maryland hero delivers legendary quote when answering why the Terrapins head coach is so important
By Tyler Reed
College basketball fans had wanted to see more drama during this year's tournament, and the Colorado State Rams and Maryland Terrapins delivered.
A last-second shot by Terrapins center Derik Queen punched the program's ticket to the Sweet 16 with a 72-71 win.
The Terrapins trailed at halftime 37-30, but a 42-point second-half performance gave the Big Ten program a signature victory for third-year coach Kevin Willard.
Willard and the program have been in a stalemate with recent contract extension discussions. The Terrapins head coach has said that lack of NIL money has been a big reason behind contract discussions coming to a halt.
However, that isn't stopping Willard and the Terrapins from celebrating their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016.
When Queen, the game's hero, was asked about how vital coach Willard is to the success of the program, the Maryland freshman delivered what will go down as one of the most legendary lines in postgame history.
“He do pay us the money," Queen stated. The quote got an absolutely hilarious reaction from Willard, who just put his hand on his head and rubbed his eyes.
An incredible quote that has a double meaning if you think about Willard's contract discussions with the program.
The Terrapins will meet the number one seed Florida Gators on Thursday. The Gators had their own March Madness with their victory over the UConn Huskies.
Now, both teams will be looking for a spot in the Elite 8, which will see them take on the winner of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
