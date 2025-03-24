Dan Dakich's ultimate freezing cold take resurfaces after Maryland game-winner
By Tyler Reed
The most memorable highlight from the first weekend of the 2025 NCAA Tournament belongs to Derik Queen and the Maryland Terrapins.
Queen's last-second shot catapulted the Terrapins over the Colorado State Rams, earning Maryland their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2016.
The game-winning shot instantly etched Queen into the March Madness hero history books. The moment also allowed fans to find one of the greatest freezing-cold takes of all time.
OutKick senior college hoop insider Dan Dakich had some strong words for Queen earlier this year when he tweeted out that his Indiana Hoosiers caught a huge break not having the Maryland hero on their team.
Dakich said Hoosiers fans shouldn't moan over an "entitled over rated Prep School player not coming." According to 247 Sports, Queen was the 12th-ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting class.
Queen had received offers from the Hoosiers, Kansas, Houston, and LSU before deciding on making Maryland his home.
So, Dakich didn't want a top-25 recruit who is playing in March Madness while his Hoosiers are starting over once again with a new head coach in hopes that there is still a pulse for their blue blood.
Dakich played four years for Indiana and was the head coach for ten games during the 2008 season. The Hoosiers haven't seen the second round of the tournament since 2016. Maybe the program should be interested in bringing in. top recruits.
