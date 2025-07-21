Which NFL teams had the most players on Pro Football Focus shocking Top 50 list?
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL season will have a lot of exciting storylines when it kicks off in a seven weeks, but for now, a lot of fanbases are enjoying the banter when it comes ot why their team can have success.
Pro Football Focus even dropped its annual top-50 players list recently, and while the team with the most representatives shouldn't be shocking there were a few teams that missed the playoffs and still received lots of love.
The Philadelphia Eagles had six out of the 50 players on PFF's rankings, including Saquon Barkley, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and A.J. Brown, while the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers each boasted four players each.
Then, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in to round out the list with three players each, including top stars like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Bijan Robinson.
