Todd Frazier talks Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani, and baseball’s golden era
In a lively and heartfelt episode of the TBL Podcast, former MLB All-Star and Little League World Series champion Todd Frazier joined the show to reflect on his iconic baseball journey, share thoughts on the current Dodgers squad, and celebrate the magic of the modern game.
Frazier, a two-time All-Star and 2015 Home Run Derby champ, didn’t hesitate when asked about the proudest moment of his career — his legendary 1998 run with Toms River, NJ, in the Little League World Series. “That kickstarted my career,” Frazier said. “Being on top of the world at 12 years old playing baseball on ABC — that moment stuck with me forever.” He went 4-for-4 in the championship and struck out the final batter to clinch the win, cementing his place as a Little League icon.
The conversation then turned to his Major League career and one unforgettable highlight — a home run hit without even gripping the bat. “My hands were so dry, I lost the bat mid-swing, and still hit it 375 feet,” Frazier laughed. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
On the current state of the game, Frazier didn’t hold back his admiration for Shohei Ohtani. “This is the best baseball we’ve ever seen,” he said. “From Shohei to Judge, Mookie, Trout, deGrom — we’re witnessing greatness.” He praised Ohtani in particular for redefining what’s possible in the sport: leading MLB in home runs while preparing to return to the mound.
Frazier also shared confidence in the Dodgers’ 2025 campaign despite a rocky start and injury challenges. “I still got them winning it all,” he said, predicting a Dodgers-Yankees World Series. “They’re too deep, too talented. You can’t be mad at how they run their system.”
The conversation closed on a more personal note as Frazier promoted his “Squish the Bug” campaign with OFF! Bug Spray — an initiative aimed at keeping Little Leaguers focused on the game and mosquito-free. Filming the campaign at his old Little League field alongside his son Blake brought it all full circle. “Being in the same batter’s box I stood in back in ’98 — now with my son? That’s special.”
Whether it’s teaching hitting mechanics, telling dugout stories, or giving back to the next generation, Frazier remains a beloved ambassador for the game — one who still swings big in every way.
