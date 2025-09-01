When do 2025 college football top 25 rankings for Week 2 release?
By Josh Sanchez
After a little appetizer a weekend ago, the 2025 college football kicked into full swing during Labor Day Weekend with an incredible slate of games on Saturday that carried into Sunday afternoon. And we're not done yet.
Week 1 officially wraps up in primetime on Monday night when Bill Belichick makes his college coaching debut by leading the North Carolina Tar Heels onto the field at Kenan Stadium in Chepel Hill to welcome the TCU Horned Frogs.
Because it is a holiday weekend, the top 25 rankings have been delayed. Typically, the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll will be released on Sunday afternoon during the season, but this week we wait.
When do the Week 2 college football Top 25 polls get released?
Let's take a look.
When do the Top 25 college football rankings for Week 2 release?
The Coaches Poll generally releases around noon ET on Sundays during the season, while the AP Top 25 poll is released two hours later.
For the Week 2 rankings, because of Belichick's nationally-televised debut on Monday night, the rankings will not be released until Tuesday, September 2.
The Week 2 Coaches poll will be released between noon ET and 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon, while the AP Top 25 poll is expected around 2:00 p.m. ET.
