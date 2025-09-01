The Big Lead

When do 2025 college football top 25 rankings for Week 2 release?

The first full Saturday of the 2025 college football season is in the books, but there is still one game remaining which is delaying the top 25 rankings. When will they be released?

By Josh Sanchez

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Malik Muhammad and Jelani McDonald react after Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith dropped a pass
Texas Longhorns defensive backs Malik Muhammad and Jelani McDonald react after Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith dropped a pass / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

After a little appetizer a weekend ago, the 2025 college football kicked into full swing during Labor Day Weekend with an incredible slate of games on Saturday that carried into Sunday afternoon. And we're not done yet.

Week 1 officially wraps up in primetime on Monday night when Bill Belichick makes his college coaching debut by leading the North Carolina Tar Heels onto the field at Kenan Stadium in Chepel Hill to welcome the TCU Horned Frogs.

MORE: New national championship favorite emerges after top college football teams falter

Because it is a holiday weekend, the top 25 rankings have been delayed. Typically, the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll will be released on Sunday afternoon during the season, but this week we wait.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference inside the Bill Koman Practice Complex.
UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference inside the Bill Koman Practice Complex. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When do the Week 2 college football Top 25 polls get released?

Let's take a look.

MORE: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets

When do the Top 25 college football rankings for Week 2 release?

Detailed view of the NCAA footballs during warmups before the game against Tulane Green Wave and Northwestern Wildcats
Detailed view of the NCAA footballs during warmups before the game against Tulane Green Wave and Northwestern Wildcats / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Coaches Poll generally releases around noon ET on Sundays during the season, while the AP Top 25 poll is released two hours later.

For the Week 2 rankings, because of Belichick's nationally-televised debut on Monday night, the rankings will not be released until Tuesday, September 2.

The Week 2 Coaches poll will be released between noon ET and 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon, while the AP Top 25 poll is expected around 2:00 p.m. ET.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 1 of 2025 college football season

SPORTS MEDIA: Best ESPN College GameDay signs for Lee Corso's final show

DeBOER DOWN: Florida State Seminoles stun Alabama in Week 1 of 2025 college football season

PLAYOFFS?! Lee Corso makes college football national championship prediction ahead of final show

VIRAL: Alabama football fan becomes instant meme by perfectly flipping bird after upset loss

Home/CFB