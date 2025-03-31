Weekend Roundup: Final Four set, Yankees 'torpedo' bats, honoring JuJu, NBA chaos, and more
By Tyler Reed
Not to be the old guy in the room, but 2025 is flying by. The final weekend of March has come and gone, giving us plenty to discuss on this gloomy Monday morning.
The Final Four is set, the New York Yankees are using missiles at the plate, USC honors their injured star, and the NBA says, "Hold my beer."
There's plenty to discuss, and thankfully, The Big Lead is here to break it all down for you. Here is the Weekend Roundup.
Heading to San Antonio!
For the first time since 2008, the Men's Final Four will consist of all No. 1 seeds. The Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators, and Houston Cougars all took care of business to earn their trip to San Antonio.
It wasn't the year for a Cinderella, but rather, college basketball fans are getting the four best teams battle it out for the crown.
Cartoon Bats
The New York Yankees are not breaking the rules with their so-called new 'torpedo' bats, however, after scoring 32 runs in two games against the Milwaukee Brewers. Something tells me the league will put an end to the fun, and the Mark McGwire Vortex Power Bats will be banned.
We've Got A Fight
The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves got a little chippy this past Sunday night. With the postseason drawing closer, teams are starting to feel the emotions of the moment, as the teams nearly had another iconic fight added to the Pistons' highlight reel.
Honoring JuJu
The USC women's basketball team will have a tough road in the NCAA Tournament after losing star player JuJu Watkins.
However, Watkins' teammates wanted her to know they were thinking about her in their Sweet 16 matchup with Kansas State, as the team brought out Watkins' Funko Pop toy to sit on the bench with them. Who's cutting onions?
Fired For Winning?
The Memphis Grizzlies are in a great position to be a part of the NBA Playoffs. However, the team will be going to the postseason without their head coach, Taylor Jenkins.
The franchise fired the winningest coach in their history, raising the question: Do they even care about winning?
The Best Dad Celebration
Hailey Van Lith had an incredible Sweet 16 performance that helped lead the TCU Horned Frogs to an Elite 8 matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
During Van Lith's performance, her father couldn't contain his excitement. After a massive three, Van Lith's father gave us an iconic celebration with her boyfriend, Jalen Suggs.
Only The White Sox
Things haven't gone well for the Chicago White Sox for the last few years, and if the grounds crew's failure to get the tarp on correctly is any indication, it appears the franchise still has some work to do.
Understands The Assignment
The Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James drama bled over to another ESPN analyst, Brian Windhorst. James took a shot at Windhorst during his interview with Pat McAfee. However, Windhorst understands that James owes him nothing.
Windhorst took the high road, knowing that James has done a lot for his career, and the Los Angeles Lakers star doesn't owe him anything. An actual correct take for someone on television.
Checked Out
Former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has found his new home with the Villanova Wildcats. However, that didn't stop Willard from being a Debbie Downer during the Terrapins' run to the Sweet 16. Fans of the Maryland basketball program have to be thrilled that he has left town.
Creating Magic
How many iconic moments with a teammate can LeBron James have? Evidently, as many as he wants.
In the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday, James created another viral moment with a cold photo of the legend slamming one home while teammate Luka Doncic looks ahead. Fans should thank the Dallas Mavericks every day for giving us this duo.
Yes. Yes. Yes.
Health is a major concern for most people. Eating healthy has become a constant in our society; however, sometimes a person needs the taste of a sugary treat.
Ocean Spray is giving us the treat we have all been looking for with their Strawberry Shortcake juice. Words can't even explain how excited I am for this.
Awkward Exit
Country music star Morgan Wallen had an awkward exit at the end of this past weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live.
Wallen walked off stage during the goodbye at the end of the show, leading some fans to believe that he couldn't wait to leave the show. Call me when the show has a real musical guest like Andrew W.K. again.
May This Guide Your Way
I can't find the tweet now, thanks to the abomination that Twitter has become; however, I saw a disgusting opinion that Will Ferrell's 'The Other Guys' is one of the worst movies of the legendary actor's incredible Hollywood run.
That comment had me so disgusted that I had to check the film out for the 50th time to make sure there was nothing wrong with me. Turns out, the film is still a classic, and I will not hear anything other than that. Hopefully, that Twitter user deleted the tweet after re-watching the film and realizing they made a mistake.
That's all we have for this version of the Weekend Roundup. I'm leaving you with a tasty jam that is in the Ferrell film that is not bad, and a tune that should remind you to not go chasing waterfalls as you start the new week. Shoutout to The Mama's and The Papa's for 'Monday, Monday'.
May this Monday be the best Monday of your life.