Maryland's head coach is bringing the drama ahead of the team's Sweet 16 matchup
By Tyler Reed
If you've ever wanted to see a head coach not look happy that his team made it to the Sweet 16, then look no further than Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard.
Willard has made it no secret that he is unhappy with the athletic department and is not on the same page when it comes to new contract discussions.
Now, with Willard being linked to the vacancy at Villanova, the head coach is not shutting down any of those rumors while the Terrapins attempt to make an Elite Eight run.
Willard shut down any conversations about his thoughts on how the athletic department is handling the NIL share for the basketball program.
After the question was asked, Willard went on a nonsensical discussion on how his team plans to stop the Florida Gators.
The easiest thing for Willard to do would be to say he has his heart set on staying with the Terrapins program. However, maybe if he said that, then it would be a lie.
Not the exact distraction any team is hoping for as they have a chance to inch closer to a Final Four appearance.
However, the new world of college basketball is not that simple. Players and coaches are looking for the biggest bag of cash, and you can't blame them. The NCAA has created this mess with no intention of cleaning it up.
