New York Yankees' custom bats raise eyebrows after 20-9 win over Brewers
By Josh Sanchez
The New York Yankees advanced to 2-0 on the season after a 20-9 shellacking of the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon.
New York jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, extending the lead to 13-3 by the third inning.
During the broadcast, Michael Kay explained the Yankees made new bats, specifically mentioning a study of shortstop Anthony Volpe by the analystics department which had MLB fans raising their eyebrows.
Kay said the equipment staff "moved a lot of the wood into the label so the harder part of the bat is going to strike the ball."
On Saturday, Volpe recorded one hit, two bases on balls, 3 RBIs and a home run.
The replies were full of X users wondering how such a thing could be legal. One X user wrote, "Sounds like something the [Astros] would do." Another added, "NEW CHEATERS IN MLB!"
Others noted "this has been ongoing for decades."
In fact, it may be more common than some viewers realize. "Every player these days gets their bat own specific bat measurements, and they were saying on broadcast they did that for Volpe cause he hit the ball off the label a ton. Videos of JRod, Bregman, and others get their measurements for this exact thing," the account @Denssity wrote.
If something out of the ordinary or illegal was going on, it would have never been so publicly broadcast and the Yankees would have tried to keep the modifications a secret.
But in today's day and age, everything is good for a social media scandal.
