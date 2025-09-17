Wednesday Roundup: Cal Raleigh's historic season, massive ESPN exit, and more
By Tyler Reed
Here is the Wednesday Roundup.
Dumping All Day
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continued his historic season by surpassing Mickey Mantle for the most home runs hit by a switch-hitter with 56.
Generations from now, the kids will look at the history book app on their new brain rot device, and they will see the "Big Dumper" ahead of Mantle. What a world.
First Take Exit
Molly Qerim officially announced her exit from ESPN after sharing a message with her fans on her Instagram story. Who will now attempt to police Stephen A. Smith's rants? I can't wait to not find out or watch.
ESPN isn't saying goodbye to everyone. It was announced that Malika Andrews has re-signed with the company. Shifting to the NFL, Draymond Green slammed New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. New York Jets first-year head coach Aaron Glenn takes full responsibility for team's slow start. Baker Mayfield takes a shot at a Houston Texans safety after an emotional win.
On the pop culture side of things, Cristin Milioti won an Emmy for her performance as Sofia Falcone in "The Penguin." All was great, but our Gotham City queen had a great fall with the award after. No fall is stopping the leader of the Gotham underworld.
Enjoy that hump day, y'all!
