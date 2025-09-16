Chiefs’ loss didn’t stop Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from joining Patrick Mahomes’ birthday bash
Patrick Mahomes wasn't about to let a tough loss ruin his birthday plans. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gathered sports icons, celebrities, and family at 1587 Prime just days after the team's narrow 20-17 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The steakhouse he co-owns with Travis Kelce became the perfect backdrop for turning around what could have been a disappointing weekend.
Mahomes kept things relaxed in a white shirt, black pants, and sneakers, showing NFL fans a different side of the superstar who usually commands attention in a red jersey.
Despite the earlier setback against Philadelphia, the mood stayed upbeat throughout Sunday night's celebration. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joined the festivities, with Swift making her presence known just hours after quietly watching Kelce's game from the stands.
Country star Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn captured the moment perfectly, posting a snapshot with Swift, Kelce, Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes all enjoying the postgame celebration together.
Swift showed up in signature style, wearing a plaid Simkhai vest-and-miniskirt combo paired with towering Gucci platforms and a Chanel necklace.
The highlight came when sparklers lit up Mahomes' birthday cake. Brown's video showed the quarterback clapping as Brittany joined in, applauding while "Happy Birthday" rang out in the background.
This gathering offered much-needed relief after a frustrating afternoon that saw Kelce's late fumble set up a crucial Eagles touchdown. Mahomes had taken responsibility afterward, admitting his throw's timing and placement made it a tough catch for his tight end.
Sometimes the best way to handle defeat is surrounding yourself with the people who matter most.
