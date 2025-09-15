Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star named NBA’s ‘best golfers’
There's still a month and some change left before the 2025-26 NBA campaign officially begins. Players are enjoying the last of their offseason before they'll be expected to lock in as they prepare for an all-new season. And for a lot of basketball stars, relaxing includes another sport.
Golf is one of the most popular pastimes for NBA athletes. Michael Jordan was famously a huge golfer, and Charles Barkley is also popular for his many golfing-related stories and shenanigans. But who's the best among the world's greatest basketball players currently?
RELATED: Golden State Warriors make new $75 million offer to Jonathan Kuminga
Stars like Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, and Zach LaVine were all asked about who the best golfer in the league is. And surprisingly enough, everyone's answers were unanimous. Stephen Curry is widely considered the best, and Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is the surprising other pick.
Curry says in the video that he hasn't played against Reaves yet, while Pat Connaughton claimed that both the aforementioned stars are ducking him despite being excellent at the game. But the consensus seems to be that no one is better than either Steph or Austin.
The Golden State Warriors superstar has wowed people at tournaments by making incredible hole-in-one shots, among other things. Considering his incredible range on the basketball court, his golf prowess is no surprise.
Reaves might be one that most people don't immediately think of, but he's consistently proven that he's better than he gets credit for at every step of his career. A televised golf tournament between only NBA players might just be incredible viewing for the fans.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Eagles take rematch, Joe Burrow's brutal injury, and more
NFL: NFL insider drops major update on Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow’s turf toe situation
RANKINGS: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 4
COMBAT: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights
NCAAF: UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster amid winless streak
VIRAL: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces