Draymond Green blasts Giants’ Brian Daboll over QB indecision
The New York Giants quarterback situation turned into a full-blown media circus after Week 1, and everyone had an opinion. Fans were screaming for rookie Jaxson Dart to get his shot, analysts were second-guessing every decision, and former players jumped into the debate with both feet.
Then Draymond Green decided to throw his hat in the ring, and things got interesting fast.
The Golden State Warriors star didn't hold back when discussing Giants head coach Brian Daboll's handling of the quarterback controversy. Green's take wasn't just criticism, it was a full demolition of Daboll's leadership approach.
"If you thought he was ready, he'd be starting," Green said. "So clearly you don't think he's ready. No, you don't overreact to Week 1 and throw him in the fire. I think that was poor by Brian Daboll to be noncommittal on a quarterback; be committal on something. He sucks, man. He's not good. And he kept his job, which was ridiculous."
Classic Draymond, really. The guy never backs down from controversy, whether it's on the basketball court or commenting about other sports entirely.
Since Dart's impressive preseason showing, the Giants have dealt with constant quarterback chatter. But inside the facility, Daboll never budged from his stance that Russell Wilson was the starter.
He stuck to that message after Week 1, and reports before Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys suggested New York wasn't about to rush their rookie into action.
Green's comments focused specifically on Dart, not Wilson. Giants fans got their wish on Sunday as rookie Jaxson Dart officially made his NFL debut in Week 2.
The moment came in a wild showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, where Dart logged three snaps, all coming on RPO plays. For an offense desperate to find rhythm, his brief appearance was almost a footnote in an otherwise encouraging outing.
The 40-37 overtime loss will instead be remembered for Russell Wilson’s aerial showcase, as the veteran threw for a career-best 450 yards despite the defeat.
Wilson's strong performance Sunday quieted the critics temporarily, but questions about Dart's future role aren't disappearing anytime soon.
