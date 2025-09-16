Jets HC Aaron Glenn owns up to Jets’ ugly defeat with blunt admission
The New York Jets looked like they might finally have something figured out after Week 1. Then Sunday happened, and all that optimism got crushed in Buffalo during a brutal 30-10 beatdown that felt way too familiar.
Those same problems that made 2024 miserable, penalties, sloppy execution, turnovers, came flooding back against the Buffalo Bills. These issues were supposed to disappear with Robert Saleh, but here they are again under Aaron Glenn's watch.
Glenn has been trying to establish accountability since taking over. He already sent a message by cutting wide receiver Xavier Gipson after his fumbled kickoff sealed a loss to Pittsburgh. That move showed how the rookie head coach plans to run things.
After watching his team fall apart against Buffalo, Glenn didn't hide behind excuses or blame players when reporters asked what went wrong. "Apparently, I didn't have the guys ready to play. It's not okay to lose like that," Glenn told reporters.
Raw honesty from a first-year coach, even if it wasn't what Jets fans wanted to hear after years of watching costly losses pile up. Sunday had plenty of low points to choose from. Justin Fields arguably delivered the worst start of his career. The defense broke down repeatedly across the field.
But Glenn's admission showed something important, accountability from the guy in charge. In this league, everything comes back to the head coach. Sharp execution can make him look brilliant, while mistakes make him look lost.
Glenn went from Week 1 hero to facing criticism in just seven days. That's how fast the NFL can flip things around on you.
Could Glenn have done more to get New York ready for Buffalo? Probably. But when your quarterback completes 3-of-11 passes for 27 yards and loses two fumbles, the problems run deeper than coaching preparation.
Glenn inherited discipline issues that clearly didn't disappear with the old regime. It's fixable this early, but the Jets can't survive many more Sundays like this one.
